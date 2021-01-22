 Skip to main content
Jan. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Missoula and Western Montana

For the drive home in Missoula: Mostly cloudy with snow showers around before midnight. Low 21F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Missoula tomorrow. It should reach a cold 34 degrees. 20 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at mph. Keep an eye on missoulian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

