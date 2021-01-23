 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Missoula and Western Montana

Jan. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Missoula and Western Montana

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening in Missoula: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 18F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel even colder at 31.48. We'll see a low temperature of 13 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit missoulian.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News