Missoula's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low near 15F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Missoula tomorrow. It looks like it will be a bitter 33 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 18 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the south. Stay in the know. Visit missoulian.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Missoula and Western Montana
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Missoula today. It looks like it will be a nippy 34 degrees. 18 degrees is today's low. Winds shou…
Missoula people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a nippy 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29…
Tonight's weather conditions in Missoula: A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures wil…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Missoula today. It looks to reach a bitter 37 degrees. A 22-degree low is forcasted. Winds should …
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Missoula today. It looks like it will be a nippy 33 degrees. 21 degrees is today's low. Winds shou…
It will be a cold day in Missoula, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 33 degrees. 15 degrees is today's lo…
Missoula's evening forecast: Cloudy skies with a few snow showers after midnight. Low 29F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30%. Tempera…
For the drive home in Missoula: Mainly clear. Low 21F. Winds light and variable. It will be a cold day in Missoula Wednesday, with temperature…
This evening in Missoula: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 18F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, wit…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Missoula today. It looks like it will be a cold 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees…