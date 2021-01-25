This evening in Missoula: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low around 15F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Missoula people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 33 degrees. A 15-degree low is forcasted. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from northeast. For more daily forecast information, visit missoulian.com.
Jan. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Missoula and Western Montana
