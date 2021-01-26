 Skip to main content
Jan. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Missoula and Western Montana

Tonight's weather conditions in Missoula: Partly cloudy. Low near 15F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel even colder at 28.47. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 15 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at mph. Stay in the know. Visit missoulian.com for local news and weather.

