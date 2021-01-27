For the drive home in Missoula: Mainly clear. Low around 15F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel even colder at 29.73. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 19 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Missoula area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. For more daily forecast information, visit missoulian.com.
Jan. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Missoula and Western Montana
