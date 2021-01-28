Jan. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Missoula and Western Montana

Missoula's evening forecast: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 19F. Winds light and variable. It will be a cold day in Missoula Thursday, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 37 degrees. A 24-degree low is forcasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 5 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit missoulian.com.