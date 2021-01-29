 Skip to main content
Jan. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Missoula and Western Montana

Tonight's weather conditions in Missoula: Mainly cloudy this evening. Then a mix of wintry precipitation expected overnight. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 50%. Friday, Missoula people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 39 degrees. A 26-degree low is forcasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 48% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 4 mph. Keep an eye on missoulian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

