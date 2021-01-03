Tonight's weather conditions in Missoula: A mix of light rain and snow late. Low 36F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 40%. Cool temperatures will blanket the Missoula area Sunday. It should reach a nippy 41 degrees. 26 degrees is tomorrow's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 56% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Administrative Message until SUN 10:45 PM MST. For more daily forecast information, visit missoulian.com.
Jan. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Missoula and Western Montana
