For the drive home in Missoula: Occasional snow showers. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 50%. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Missoula tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cold 41 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 22 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 5 mph. Stay in the know. Visit missoulian.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Missoula and Western Montana
