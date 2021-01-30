 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Missoula and Western Montana

Jan. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Missoula and Western Montana

{{featured_button_text}}

For the drive home in Missoula: Occasional snow showers. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 50%. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Missoula tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cold 41 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 22 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 5 mph. Stay in the know. Visit missoulian.com for local news and weather.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Frostbite, hypothermia: How to stay safe in extreme cold weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News