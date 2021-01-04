Tonight's weather conditions in Missoula: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Missoula tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 39 degrees. 32 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Monday's outlook shows a 42% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. Stay in the know. Visit missoulian.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Missoula and Western Montana
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tonight's weather conditions in Missoula: Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Low 31F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance …
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at . 14 degrees is to…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperat…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at . 18 degrees is toda…
Missoula's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. It will be a cold day in Missoula Friday, with temperatur…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Missoula today. It looks like it will be a cold 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degr…
For the drive home in Missoula: Mostly cloudy. Low 18F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with te…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Missoula Saturday. It looks like it will be a nippy 44 degrees. Today's forecasted low temper…
For the drive home in Missoula: Intermittent snow showers, especially early. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 60%. Thursday, …
Tonight's weather conditions in Missoula: A mix of light rain and snow late. Low 36F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 40%. Cool tempe…