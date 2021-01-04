Jan. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Missoula and Western Montana

Tonight's weather conditions in Missoula: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Missoula tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 39 degrees. 32 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Monday's outlook shows a 42% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. Stay in the know. Visit missoulian.com for local news and weather.