Jan. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Missoula and Western Montana

This evening's outlook for Missoula: Showers early, then cloudy overnight. Low 34F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Cool temperatures will blanket the Missoula area Tuesday. It looks to reach a nippy 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 22 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. For more daily forecast information, visit missoulian.com.