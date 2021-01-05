This evening's outlook for Missoula: Showers early, then cloudy overnight. Low 34F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Cool temperatures will blanket the Missoula area Tuesday. It looks to reach a nippy 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 22 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. For more daily forecast information, visit missoulian.com.
Jan. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Missoula and Western Montana
