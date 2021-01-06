For the drive home in Missoula: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Missoula residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a nippy 40 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit missoulian.com.
Jan. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Missoula and Western Montana
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tonight's weather conditions in Missoula: Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Low 31F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance …
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperat…
Tonight's weather conditions in Missoula: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just above freez…
Missoula's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. It will be a cold day in Missoula Friday, with temperatur…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Missoula today. It looks like it will be a cold 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degr…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Missoula area Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 42 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. Scatte…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Missoula Saturday. It looks like it will be a nippy 44 degrees. Today's forecasted low temper…
Tonight's weather conditions in Missoula: A mix of light rain and snow late. Low 36F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 40%. Cool tempe…
For the drive home in Missoula: Intermittent snow showers, especially early. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 60%. Thursday, …
Cool temperatures will blanket the Missoula area Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 43 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. Wind…