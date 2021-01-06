 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Missoula and Western Montana

Jan. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Missoula and Western Montana

{{featured_button_text}}

For the drive home in Missoula: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Missoula residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a nippy 40 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit missoulian.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News