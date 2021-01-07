For the drive home in Missoula: Light freezing rain this evening will become a mixture of winter precipitation overnight. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 70%. Temperatures in Missoula will be cool tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 40 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 22 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Thursday's outlook shows a 58% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Special National Weather Service Alert: Administrative Message until THU 6:45 PM MST. Keep an eye on missoulian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Missoula and Western Montana
