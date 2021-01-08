 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Missoula and Western Montana

Jan. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Missoula and Western Montana

{{featured_button_text}}

Tonight's weather conditions in Missoula: Considerable clouds this evening. Some decrease in clouds late. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Missoula tomorrow. It should reach a cold 39 degrees. 24 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. Keep an eye on missoulian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News