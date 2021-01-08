Tonight's weather conditions in Missoula: Considerable clouds this evening. Some decrease in clouds late. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Missoula tomorrow. It should reach a cold 39 degrees. 24 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. Keep an eye on missoulian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Missoula and Western Montana
