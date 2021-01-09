This evening's outlook for Missoula: Some clouds. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. It will be a cold day in Missoula Saturday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a bitter 38 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 17 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the south. For more daily forecast information, visit missoulian.com.
Jan. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Missoula and Western Montana
