Jan. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Missoula and Western Montana

This evening's outlook for Missoula: Some clouds. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. It will be a cold day in Missoula Saturday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a bitter 38 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 17 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the south. For more daily forecast information, visit missoulian.com.

