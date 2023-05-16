Defending State C boys golf champion Ari Nicholas of Seeley-Swan put himself in position to seize a repeat title Tuesday at Anaconda Hills Golf Course.

He fired a first-round 78 and sits three strokes behind leader Bryson Bahnmiller of Highwood. The final 18 holes will be played Wednesday.

Nicholas and two of his siblings have earned medalist honors in the state meet. He is aiming to become the first member of his family to be a two-time champ. This is his senior year and second golfing after an MHSA rule change allowed homeschool students to compete with a high school team in 2022.

Ari's younger sister, Mia Nicholas of Seeley-Swan, sits four strokes back of leader Paityn Curtiss of Plentywood (88) after 18 holes.

The Seeley-Swan boys sit in third place as a team, seven strokes behind leader Highwood (+43). The Seeley-Swan girls are in fifth place, 32 strokes off the pace of leader Broadus (+85).

At the State B meet in Shelby, Colin Wade of Bigfork has built a two-stroke lead. He fired a 3-over 75 on Tuesday.

Colin's sister, Keni Wade, leads the girls meet by three strokes over defending champion Celi Chapman of Boulder. Keni fired an 80 in the first round.

The State B meet will also conclude on Wednesday. Anaconda holds a five-shot lead in boys team competition and Malta holds eight-shot lead in the girls meet.

To see a complete list of scores, log on to mhsa.org.