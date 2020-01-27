The tragic death of basketball superstar Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianni, and seven other people in a helicopter crash Sunday was national, and international, news.
It was also local. On Sundays, the Missoulian is staffed by a grand total of one person — night editor Bob Meseroll — but sportswriter Frank Gogola dropped everything and came immediately to the office to contact Montanans who’d interacted with Bryant over the years.
Former Montana men’s basketball coach Mike Montgomery told Gogola of his time coaching the Golden State Warriors, and going up against Bryant in a game at the Staples Center. The final score — 106-105 — was not in the Warriors’ favor. “He’d just smile at me when we’d try different things to guard him,” Montgomery recalled. And, “You couldn’t stop him.”
Gogola wrote: Former Montana Griz basketball player Micheal Ray Richardson recalled first seeing Kobe Bryant as an 8-year-old kid. He’d watch Bryant shoot hoops prior to games when he was playing against Bryant’s father, Joe Bryant, in the NBA and later in Italy in the 1980s.
Gogola’s comprehensive story, shepherded by Meseroll, a former sports editor and Griz basketball writer, went online within a few hours of Bryant’s death.
Sometimes local news becomes national. That’s the case with the inexcusably long-overdue federal recognition for the Little Shell Chippewa Indians. News organizations around the country took note when President Trump signed the bill containing the recognition last month.
When the tribe formally celebrated Saturday in Great Falls, Missoulian photojournalist Tom Bauer and reporter Patrick Reilly were there for the noon pipe ceremony and a celebration that went into the evening.
Reilly wrote: “We are building a country now,” Mike La Fountain, chair of the Little Shell Cultural Committee, told more than 100 guests who squeezed into the tribe’s event center for a noon pipe ceremony, “ … so please be patient.” Bauer's photos captured the emotion of the moment.
It costs money to bring in a reporter on overtime on his day off, and to send a reporter and photographer on an overnight trip. In these lean years for journalism, such costs are weighed carefully — if we invest money here, what can’t we spend there? This weekend’s decisions were no-brainers, involving two important stories key to our mission of highlighting Montana news, and local aspects to national news. I hope you appreciated them as much as I did — along with all of the other stories by the Missoulian’s staff. As always, thanks for supporting local news.