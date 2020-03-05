Whitewater rafting guide schools scheduled

Novice river runners or paddlers who want to learn how to safely lead whitewater raft trips can choose from one of three upcoming classes near Missoula. The comprehensive five day Whitewater Raft Guide Schools are being offered in April, May and June by Montana River Guides on the Blackfoot and Clark Fork Rivers. Montana River Guide's instructors have been teaching the courses for over 20 years. After learning about proper equipment, boat rigging, trip preparation, river safety and reading water, students learn basic paddle commands and guide both paddle and oar rafts under the supervision of instructors.

After working on the Blackfoot the class will move on to the bigger whitewater of Alberton Gorge where they will get the opportunity to practice in-flow rescues, boat flipping, and reading more challenging rapids.

No experience is necessary. Participants who complete the class will receive a Swiftwater Rescue Technician certification from the Whitewater Rescue Institute. The first Whitewater Raft Guide School is April 3-7. Other sessions are scheduled for May 8-12 and June 12-16.

The cost is $585. For more information or to register, call Montana River Guides at 406-214-0245.

