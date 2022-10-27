Why would we give Zinke another chance?

Two weeks away from the Nov. 8 election, I am sick with fear as I watch many of the candidates running for office across the country, especially considering any of them might win office.

Even in Montana, I fear that Ryan Zinke might actually be elected after the abhorrent display of dishonesty he carried out during his two years as Interior Secretary under Donald Trump. Is our memory so short that we would even consider giving him another chance?

Vote, but study the candidates, apply your own value system to what they say and do, and expect candidates to show courage and integrity, not just follow party lingo.

In my opinion, election deniers are at the very heart of the threats to our democracy. Again, don't follow like sheep along party lines, but find out for yourself why you would vote for someone, be a good example for young adults, your grandchildren. This country will be left in their hands and don't we want them to be proud of their country and responsible citizens for the future. I urge each of us to study, vote and be part of the democratic solution.

Sue Gravatt,

Missola