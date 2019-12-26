THOMPSON FALLS — The Montana Department of Transportation is using an innovative technology to help prevent wildlife-vehicle collisions near on Montana Highway 200 near Thompson Falls.
Earlier this year MDT installed 8-foot tall wildlife fencing along a 2.7 mile section of Montana 200. This section of the highway has a higher than average crash rate with wildlife such as bighorn sheep and deer. To prevent animals from crossing into the fenced-in highway corridor, MDT installed electric wildlife deterrent mats this fall.
The mats are part of MDT’s continued efforts to make safety improvements throughout the Montana 200 corridor. Since 1985, 436 bighorn sheep have been hit in the corridor.
Additional wildlife safety improvements installed as part of the project earlier this year include a wildlife underpass and animal jump-outs. The fencing and mats channel animals away from the roadway to safely cross at the underpass.
“Safety continues to be MDT’s number-one priority,” said MDT Missoula District Construction Engineer John Schmidt. ”The electric wildlife deterrent mats have been shown to be effective at deterring animals from crossing into roadways and are safe for pedestrians wearing shoes and vehicles to cross.”
The mats deliver a small electric pulse that scares the animal and the majority will not attempt another crossing. The mat is level with the road and will not cause damage to vehicles, snow plows or bicycles. It is made of a highly durable stainless steel and concrete, and contains a solar charging system for continuous power. Fencing around the edge of the mats prevents wildlife from bypassing the mats.
“Motorists may notice a blue light coming from the electric mats when there is wet weather,” said Schmidt. “The light comes from electricity arcing beneath the mats which is normal. Please do not stop in the middle of the roadway to observe the light.”