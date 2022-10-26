Willis Curdy for SD49!

Willis Curdy has been my representative in HD98 for the past eight years and has chosen to run for the State Senate representing the people of SD49. This is a seat that Diane Sands has so ably held for the past two terms and has now term-limited out. I am so grateful that Willis has stepped up for this challenging job.
If you have watched Diane or Willis on C-Span you have observed leadership, probing questions, and the adding of institutional knowledge to craft legislation for the long run for all Montanans! It’s fair and equitable legislation I want. Not just efforts to score points to support a particular political agenda. Willis has 30 years of teaching experience that he’s proud of, where he was teaching how to think, not what to think. His opponent seems like a wolf in sheep’s clothing, representing a party that will criminalize a woman’s choice about her own body. He has been quietly been supported by out-of-state money, just smiling for the camera. How will Curdy’s opponent vote on affordable housing issues or funding for public education? How about health care for the elderly?
Ron Wakimoto,
Missoula