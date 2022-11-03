Willis Curdy – Right energy for leadership

I have known Willis Curdy for over 50 years. We met at the Missoula Smokejumper Base in the 1970. Willis has always had a keen interest in history and taught history for several years at Hellgate High. During those years, Willis provided outstanding service as a smokejumper at the Missoula base. He went on from there to be a Forest Service pilot and State Representative for eight years. Willis has detailed historical knowledge of how we have gotten to where we are in Montana politics. He knows what has worked and what has not and I believe he will do whats right for Montana's future. As a former supervisor, I have first hand knowledge of his boundless energy and work ethic. If you want someone in Helena with the energy to debate Montana issues, the ability to see both sides of an argument, and make decisions with some wisdom, then vote for Willis Curdy.