Winter ecology class

Libby Hostel Base Camp will be sponsoring a Winter Ecology Outdoor Education Program on Saturday, Feb. 8, beginning at 9 a.m. The class will meet at the Venture Inn, 1015 W. Ninth St. and U.S. Highway 2 in Libby, and begin with a short lecture on winter adaptations and survival techniques of mammals, birds, and coniferous trees and shrubs as well as the art of tracking, scatology, and sign interpretation,The group will then head to the field to examine several sites and habitats, visiting roadside stop and hops, birding viewpoints, riverside habitats, and undertake a few very short hikes of less than 1 1/2 miles round trip. The day will end around 3 p.m.