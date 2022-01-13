 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Winter field trip in the Owen Sowerwine Natural Area

  • 0

Join Flathead Audubon Society Conservation Educator and longtime teaching naturalist Denny Olson for a winter hike in the Owen Sowerwine Natural Area on Saturday, Jan. 15, from 9 a.m. to noon (weather permitting). Winter birds, bird songs, tracking, botanizing and seat-of-the-pants interpretation will be the unstructured itinerary. 

Dress warmly, bring binoculars and snow boots, and check with us on the need for snowshoes, if the snow is deep.

Contact Olson at 406 249-3987 or denny@flatheadaudubon.org to sign up and get directions. Class size is limited and social distancing will be required.

The program is free and open to the public.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

GRIZZLIES AND US

GRIZZLIES AND US

A Lee Enterprises series on how the Lower 48 lives with grizzly bears - one of the West's most iconic wild animals - and how they live with us. 

Photo: Heavy Snowfall in Missoula

Photo: Heavy Snowfall in Missoula

Strong winds, temperatures in the low teens and steady snow Wednesday night prompted a high avalanche warning from the West Central Montana Avalanche Center on Thursday morning.

Missing Missoula teenager located

Missing Missoula teenager located

Kaelynn Bixby, 13, “been located and is safe” on Sunday after a missing and endangered persons advisory was issued by the Montana Department of Justice.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News