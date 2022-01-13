Winter field trip in the Owen Sowerwine Natural Area

Join Flathead Audubon Society Conservation Educator and longtime teaching naturalist Denny Olson for a winter hike in the Owen Sowerwine Natural Area on Saturday, Jan. 15, from 9 a.m. to noon (weather permitting). Winter birds, bird songs, tracking, botanizing and seat-of-the-pants interpretation will be the unstructured itinerary.

Dress warmly, bring binoculars and snow boots, and check with us on the need for snowshoes, if the snow is deep.

Contact Olson at 406 249-3987 or denny@flatheadaudubon.org to sign up and get directions. Class size is limited and social distancing will be required.

The program is free and open to the public.

