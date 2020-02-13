Five Valleys Audubon Society will host a wintering raptor field trip to the Mission Valley Saturday, Feb. 22.

Meet in the northwest corner of the University of Montana Adams Center Parking Lot (Parking Lot P) at 7:50 a.m. or at the Cenex Gas Station in Ronan at 9 a.m.

There is no cost for this all day field trip.

This is a mostly driving field trip with frequent stops to look at the birds. We will spend much time outside of the car, so be prepared for cold temperatures, wind, and snow or rain. Dress in layers. Bring a lunch and water. Bring money to reimburse your car pool driver.

Contact Larry Weeks at 406-549-5632 or bwsgenea@gmail.com.

For more information, visit Five Valleys Audubon Society website at fvaudubon.org.

