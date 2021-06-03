1 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $338,000

Centrally located in the coveted Dearborn Condominiums. 1 BDRM, 1 bath, open floor plan, high ceilings, 10x6 storage on patio. This unit has two deeded carport parking spaces. HOA includes GAS/HEAT, water, garbage, snow removal, exterior and common area insurance & cleaning of common areas plus a generous reserve for future repairs. Includes a large community room w/full kitchen, elevators. Private custom access gate from patio area. Buyers and their agents have an obligation to conduct due diligence and to verify, to their satisfaction the information contained herein regarding property. This info is deemed reliable but not guaranteed by the listing agents/offices.To show call Adrianne Van Alstine at 406-544-6533 or your Real Estate Professional. Owner is a licensed real estate agent. View More