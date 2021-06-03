2 Bedroom Home in Bonner - $310,000

Really nicely sized home with large loft/attic area! 2 bed with 1 full bathroom, large kitchen, updated flooring throughout, cute little back room that could double as a large pantry or office area, and large back sunroom/laundry. Upstairs is generous loft bedroom with plenty of builtins and additional space surrounding. Shed in back and nice .29 acre lot with the boulevard providing a little buffer. So much detail and lovely features in this home. This remarkable community has seen fantastic additions like the Kettlehouse Brewery and Kettlehouse amphitheater. Don't miss the opportunity to come see this darling home! View More