 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Bonner - $310,000

2 Bedroom Home in Bonner - $310,000

{{featured_button_text}}
2 Bedroom Home in Bonner - $310,000

Really nicely sized home with large loft/attic area! 2 bed with 1 full bathroom, large kitchen, updated flooring throughout, cute little back room that could double as a large pantry or office area, and large back sunroom/laundry. Upstairs is generous loft bedroom with plenty of builtins and additional space surrounding. Shed in back and nice .29 acre lot with the boulevard providing a little buffer. So much detail and lovely features in this home. This remarkable community has seen fantastic additions like the Kettlehouse Brewery and Kettlehouse amphitheater. Don't miss the opportunity to come see this darling home! View More

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News