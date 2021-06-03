2 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $119,000

Newly painted and remodeled 2 bedroom, 1 bath double wide manufactured home in River Acres Mobile Home Cooperative. New SS appliances: refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave and electric stove, new paint, inside and outside, new windows also, insulated with drop ceiling, new gutters, 2 roomy bedrooms, a nice 50 sf mudroom, storage or workspace, plenty of room inside a fenced yard for pets with a shed for more storage. A Rare Opportunity, all 31 owner/residents own the land! River Acres, INC is a CoOp. HOA Fees $365, sewer, water, trash, snow removal and park maintenance. Close to CFk. River and new bike path, GFS, Ogren, convenient to both Russell and Reserve Streets. Application must be approved by ADEA Property Management. Call Celia at 406-550-1014 or your real estate professional now. View More