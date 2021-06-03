 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $289,000

Welcome to 4100 Mullan Drive. Centrally located in Missoula this well maintained condominium offers main level living with 1216sq ft and 2 ample bedrooms, 2 full baths on the end. This lovely floorplan is open and includes nice finishes, lots of natural light, gasfireplace in the living room and master bedroom with attached bath and walk in closet. Additionally there is an office area and amplestorage throughout. The end unit location includes a private covered patio, mature landscaping and direct access to the common area.The community includes a private clubhouse with fitness center,fireplace, gathering area and billiards.Call Cindi Hayne at 406-240-6497 or your real estate professional View More

