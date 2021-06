The minute you drive up you will know you are home. This incredible RIVER FRONT property has it all, at a very affordable price. The extremely private, well kept home is both comfortable and spacious. The views from all windows are absolutely breathtaking! This secluded, private home is surprisingly only minutes from Missoula. This property has hay meadows for your livestock and top notch fly fishing right out your back door! It really has it all! View More