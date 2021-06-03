3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $299,900

Enjoy easy-care living in this desirable neighborhoodThis single-family home exemplifies easy-care living. The lucky new owners will be treated to a gorgeous 1,077sqft layout along with a private backyard and a central location within a highly desirable neighborhood.An abundance of natural light floods the generous living and dining room while the kitchen is well-equipped with quality appliances and ample counter space. There are three good-size bedrooms and two bathrooms plus a detached two-car garage for secure vehicle storage.Outside, the fenced backyard has been graveled meaning you can spend more time with guests relaxing around the fire pit and less time working tirelessly maintaining the property. View More