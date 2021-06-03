 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $375,000

Two homes for the price of one! Super cute main house has 2 bed / 1 bath and small unfinished basement with laundry room (Washer & Dryer included). Back house is an updated studio. Each has separate yards and additional storage shed. These well cared for income producing homes have metal roofs and charming interiors. Perfect situation for buyers wanting a small home with added income. For more information or a tour: Call Pat McCormick at 406 / 240-7653, or your real estate professional. View More

