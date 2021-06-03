3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $665,000

Updated Upper Rattlesnake home, located in the desirable Lincolnwood Neighborhood! Perfect updates with pops of color, modern flare, and simple design. This home boasts all new wood laminate floors on the main floor and an updated kitchen with butcher block counter tops, tile backsplash, and stainless appliances. Convenient pantry off the dining area with wet sink and ample shelving. Living room features a gas fireplace with painted brick surround. There is also an additional fireplace downstairs. Three bedrooms on the main floor, including the master suite with a 3/4 on-suite bathroom. Full bathroom in hallway with newly tiled shower surround. Off the dining area, you have easy access to the backyard & patio through sliding glass doors. The unfinished basement allows for room to expand wit View More