 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Lolo - $705,000

4 Bedroom Home in Lolo - $705,000

{{featured_button_text}}
4 Bedroom Home in Lolo - $705,000

OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY, MAY 22ND 1-4PMThis well-maintained 4 bedroom, 2 bath, 2,520 Sq. Ft. home on 2 acres is turnkey ready! Inside this beautiful home you are greeted by an open concept floor plan. The kitchen is equipped with bar seating, a separate dining area and the living room offers high ceilings with lots of natural light. Lovingly remodeled with new windows, paint, flooring and additional insulation in 2005.The exterior has a large concrete patio on the back of the home and beautiful mature landscaping, creating a park like setting. A custom fire pit, fenced garden area, timber entry gate, with matching timber accents and fencing, create the most inviting outdoor spaces.The large oversized garage is perfect for storing vehicles, toys or use one View More

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News