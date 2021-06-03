4 Bedroom Home in Lolo - $705,000

OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY, MAY 22ND 1-4PMThis well-maintained 4 bedroom, 2 bath, 2,520 Sq. Ft. home on 2 acres is turnkey ready! Inside this beautiful home you are greeted by an open concept floor plan. The kitchen is equipped with bar seating, a separate dining area and the living room offers high ceilings with lots of natural light. Lovingly remodeled with new windows, paint, flooring and additional insulation in 2005.The exterior has a large concrete patio on the back of the home and beautiful mature landscaping, creating a park like setting. A custom fire pit, fenced garden area, timber entry gate, with matching timber accents and fencing, create the most inviting outdoor spaces.The large oversized garage is perfect for storing vehicles, toys or use one View More