4 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $495,000

Incredibly attractive contemporary home on a half acre gardeners paradise just a stones throw from the city limits. Country feel and space but close to major amenities without the higher taxes. Mature fruit trees, large privacy hedge on the east and northern sides of the yard, gardener's shed with power and huge garden area. The inside is full of natural light both up and downstairs, large windows, original real hardwood floors, recently remodeled kitchen with in cabinet lighting, tiled shower in the upstairs bathroom with a brand new glass door. Furnace, hot water heater, most flooring, paint and garage doors all replaced or redone 6 years ago. New metal roof August 2020. Huge 2 car attached garage. Walking distance to two schools and the 260 acre DNRC/Big Sky Park trail system. View More