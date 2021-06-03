 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $569,900

4 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $569,900

4 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $569,900

Maverick Two Story FLOOR PLAN. TO BE BUILT! Are you ready to hang your hat with easy livin? If so, Cowboy Flats is the place for you! Maintenance free living all on one level. The open & functional design provides lots of light, high end finishes, privacy from neighbors, and close to the heart of Missoula. Additional floorplans available. Reserve your lot today! PICTURES ARE OF SIMILAR HOME.. This lot can also have a Maverick 1 story or a Stampede plan. All are located on assoc docs or the Cowboy Flats website. Main floor features NO STAIRS at any entry point. Master suite has walk in closet. Open living/dining and kitchen area with tall ceilings ad big windows. Main floor laundry and a separate drop zone. Two bedrooms and a full bath up. HOA subdivision. View More

