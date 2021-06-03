4 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $575,000

Enjoy convenience to all Missoula has to offer! Picturesque 1930 era, 4 Bedroom 3 Bath country home lovingly remodeled, restored w/solid Oak features, 9 1/2 ceilings. Main Floor Living, Kitchen, formal Dining with Bedroom/Office and Bath. 2016 fully remodeled Kitchen boasts QUARTZ counters, MARBLE baseboards, ceramic Subway tiles & Farm sink. ALL NEW wiring & plumbing throughout. 2nd Floor is ALL NEW construction 2010 w/3 Bedrooms & 2 Baths. Master Suite has walk-in closet, Mr. Steam porcelain shower & porcelain floor. 2nd Bath has double sinks, MARBLE counters. Lots of storage, built-ins & cubbies in this home!Easy access to CITY BIKE/WALK path, parks and shopping. Check out the ORCHARD, very private fenced backyard w/Patio & Shed. City sewer & water plus well & ditch rights. Call TODAY View More