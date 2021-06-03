5 Bedroom Home in Frenchtown - $799,999

Hello Horse Property and Sunsets galore!! This home has so much to offer, from the 8000 sf arena with overhead doors on each end, power and lights throughout, 2 cool down paddocks with in/out doors and power, 2 covered stalls with power to each, (2 tack rooms,1 converted to a she shed) 10 ton covered hay storage, 80X100 outdoor arena, 7 additional covered paddocks with power to each. 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, open floor plan with new flooring and paint. The oversized garage will fit two full size vehicles with room to spare, storage everywhere in this spacious 3300 sf home. Asphalt mills on driveway, inviting pergola off the back porch. All this on 4.83 Acres with outstanding views of the Frenchtown Valley and the Boyer Ranch in conservation easement. Priced to sell!! View More