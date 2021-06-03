 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Frenchtown - $799,999

5 Bedroom Home in Frenchtown - $799,999

{{featured_button_text}}
5 Bedroom Home in Frenchtown - $799,999

Hello Horse Property and Sunsets galore!! This home has so much to offer, from the 8000 sf arena with overhead doors on each end, power and lights throughout, 2 cool down paddocks with in/out doors and power, 2 covered stalls with power to each, (2 tack rooms,1 converted to a she shed) 10 ton covered hay storage, 80X100 outdoor arena, 7 additional covered paddocks with power to each. 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, open floor plan with new flooring and paint. The oversized garage will fit two full size vehicles with room to spare, storage everywhere in this spacious 3300 sf home. Asphalt mills on driveway, inviting pergola off the back porch. All this on 4.83 Acres with outstanding views of the Frenchtown Valley and the Boyer Ranch in conservation easement. Priced to sell!! View More

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News