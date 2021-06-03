 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $1,000,000

Offerings on Old Pond Road in the heart of Missoula's Rattlesnake Valley are rare. Whether it's due to the sound of Rattlesnake Creek during spring runoff, the excitement of living in a wildlife corridor, having a municipal park with tennis courts and an ice rink next door, or being near both downtown and the Rattlesnake Recreation area, folks on Old Pond Road just don't seem to move away very often. This home was last available for sale in 1996 (25 years ago for those of you who still think that seems like yesterday!) The property is nearly 1.5 acres, with a side-channel of Rattlesnake Creek running through the back yard. View More

