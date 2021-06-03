6 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $1,100,000

Beautiful updated Big Flat home on 5 acres. Horses allowed. 24 x 32 shop/ 2 car detached garage. End of the road privacy. 4100 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 4 baths and office, plus 2 family rooms. Close to Clarkfork River and Forest Service access. Main floor has 10 foot ceilings with master bedroom and bath, kitchen, dining, living, laundry/mud room and office. Upper level has 5 bedrooms, 2 family rooms and 2 bathrooms. Five level perimeter fenced acres with fruit trees, fenced garden area strawberries, raspberries, and a storage shed. Awesome patio with firepit and electric awning covering deck and a hot tub. Very nice yard with underground sprinklers. Very quiet and private . Home wired to run on a generator and propane in case of power outage. View More