6 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $585,000

Spectacular views are found throughout this lovingly cared for home, situated on a downhill lot. The main level has an open kitchen/dining/living area, deck for taking in the sunsets and city lights, great daylight walkout basement and 6 bedrooms (1 is non-conforming) and 3 bathrooms. With the master bedroom and laundry on the main level, this house provides convenient living and makes it a great home for entertaining. The bar in the downstairs living room holds a special piece of history--it was built with reclaimed wood from a barn in Quigley, the historic mining town on Rock Creek. This home will delight the new owners for years to come. Call Stephanie Dwyer 406-531-3307 or your real estate professional for more information. View More