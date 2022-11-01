Wren Cilimburg and Talia Felcher: Montanans care about clean energy. Let’s prove it

Do you have plans on Nov. 8? It’s a Tuesday. You could grab some coffee at Le Petit. Maybe a run on the Kim Williams Trail, hit the brewery after work? If your schedule doesn't include a trip to the polls, we get it. The system is broken, and it can be disheartening. There are many aspects of American voting that are unjust, but individual votes in Montana do count. Disengagement isn’t the answer. If you go to the polls for one reason this year, go for the climate.

Climate change is an issue that can feel overwhelming, and it's easy to feel frustrated about the pace of (in)action. It might feel like the people around you don’t care much about environmental issues — a recent study found that Americans tend to think only about 40% of the country support climate mitigation policies. However, the actual number is double that: it’s around 75%. In fact, nearly 80% of Montanans support tax rebates for clean energy and electric vehicles, which will help propel us towards a healthier climate.

It’s time to flip the narrative, and the stakes couldn’t be higher. Montanans do care about the climate, and we have an opportunity to prove it this November. Our state is adding a new congressional district, meaning that we will now elect two people to the House of Representatives. This election is going to be close: polling suggests that Democrats have a chance to maintain control of the House. Even if they don’t, it's critical that we elect as many representatives that believe in climate action as possible.

Western Montana House candidates have not hidden their positions on climate action. Republican candidate Ryan Zinke is a staunch supporter of the fossil fuel industry, having recently stated “You can’t kill U.S. oil and gas.” As Trump’s Secretary of Interior, Zinke worked to increase US oil production, and called the widely supported Inflation Reduction Act a “wish list for the climate change people.”

Democratic candidate Monica Tranel, on the other hand, is a longtime clean energy advocate. She knows we have the ingenuity to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in Montana while strengthening our economy, and she has the energy background to make it happen. Tranel wants to increase electric car infrastructure and investments in renewable energy sources, including wind and solar.

The candidate that fills our House seat is going to dramatically influence the next few years of crucial climate action. Climate modeling suggests that depending on the pace of action, average Montana temperatures could increase from as little as 5°F to as much as 10°F by 2100. A few degrees has drastic impacts. Your vote will affect not only temperatures, but wildfires, snowpack, and overall quality of life for Montana and beyond. Climate change can feel overwhelming, but our future is not set in stone. In order to keep our economy healthy and maintain access to the outdoor recreation we are so lucky to have, climate action is essential.

Show up for your fellow Montanans. In our state, you can register and vote in person up and through election day. Between that run and your Le Petit croissant, schedule a trip to the polls. And bring your friends!