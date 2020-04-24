$425,000

Lolo Creek frontage, Davis Creek frontage, 48 acres and Forest Service road access to neighboring FS land make this three bed, one bath home a great recreational getaway while still suitable for living year round. This land offers beautiful views in all directions! There are several potential building sites for the person who wants to build their Montana dream home while living in the existing home. Lolo Creek runs along the North edge of the property and Davis Creek flows into it from the South. You can fish from your back yard! There's an abundance of wildlife. Deer, moose, bears and pheasant among other forest inhabitants make themselves at home on this incredible piece of Montana. Only about 16 miles up Highway 12 from Lolo, Mt and 27 miles from Missoula, close to everything you need and yet still living in the forest!