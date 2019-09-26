Jen Clement is a University of Montana graduate. With over 15 years in the real estate industry she has proven herself to adhere to a high professional standard and is dedicated to providing her clients with outstanding customer service. Committed to her clients, Jen prides herself on her ability to place client’s real estate needs first and foremost. Strong attention to detail combined with a focus on follow-through and great organizational skills makes her an exceptional REALTOR® for you to work with. She is excited for the opportunity to assist you with all of your real estate needs in the Missoula, Flathead or Bitterroot Valleys.
Looking to sell? I'm excited to announce I offer sellers state of the art innovative 3D Matterport technology to market their properties & connect buyers. Turn your property into an always-open house.
Testimonials
“We want to let you know how fantastic it was working with you on the purchase of our new home. You brought not only professionalism and patience to helping us find the perfect home, but also insight and knowledge for the negotiations, inspections and closing. You exceeded our expectations, you always put our best interests first, and offered us the guidance and support that was truly focused on our satisfaction. We can’t say enough about your professionalism and knowledge within the industry. You went above and beyond what we had expected and we would with no doubt recommend your services to anyone who is interested in buying or selling.
Thank you for everything!” Michael and Britt Barnes
“My husband and I have bought and sold houses in several states, working with different realtors each time. Jen was our absolute favorite realtor by far! We feel so fortunate to have found her to sell our home in Whitefish. Jen is very knowledgeable. She suggested what price we could list at to likely get a sale within a month, and a higher price to list at if we were willing to wait several months. We went with her lower list price suggestion, and we’re happy to have received multiple offers on our home. It sold for above our asking price! Jen was excellent at helping us negotiate. She was always quick to reply to us by text or by phone. Unlike other realtors who just want the sale to close to get the commission, we felt that Jen was always looking out for us and always had our best interests in mind. Jen also uses Matterport, the 3D walkthrough tour, and we know that helped our house sell since the buyers we’re out of state. Jen is wonderful. You won’t regret choosing her as your realtor!” Erin
