$1,495,000
Designed to capture the natural beauty of its magnificent location, this exquisite property features panoramic views in every direction. Situated on 5 plus manicured and fenced acres in the heart of Missoula's scenic Miller Creek neighborhood, this home boasts graceful sweeping architectural lines and a thoughtfully designed floor plan allowing for main floor living. The main residence is complete with all of the amenities you would expect in a home of this stature. Including a wonderful entertaining area with glass doors that open seamlessly to the expansive patio. Beyond the portico one will find a separate spacious guest home with 2576 square feet of living area. There is also an executive office complete with bathroom, kitchenette, and tuck under garage. An overzied 3-stall garage complete this fantastic property.
Emily Mackenroth was born and raised in Missoula attending local schools and leaving only to obtain a Bachelors of Science in Biology at Arizona State University. She returned to Missoula in 2010 working in the housing industry under Summit Housing Group before joining the real estate world. Investing a high level commitment to her real estate education, Emily was fortunate to have been mentored and inspired by some of Missoula’s leading agents and brokers. She cannot help but be enthusiastic about real estate in the Missoula community as she feels Missoula provides a fantastic and fulfilling life for anyone lucky enough to reside in the Garden City. She would love the opportunity to share the community with others as a Realtor® with Berkshire Hathaway Montana Properties. (406) 544-9914 | emily.mackenroth@bhhsmt.com
Priscilla Phillips: For the past 27 years Priscilla managed a law firm, and before that taught French in Missoula area high schools. Ready for another change in career, she recently obtained her license, and has teamed up with her daughter, Emily. Priscilla’s experience in developing and delivering the highest quality professional and personal service to each and every client will serve her well in her new venture. This mother-daughter team looks forward to helping you in your real estate needs. (406) 531-2512 | priscilla.phillips@bhhsmt.com
Mackenroth Real Estate believes in operating its business ethically and honestly, knowing full well that the best compliment they can receive is your referral. They strive to stay familiar with current marketing strategies and understand their importance in today’s changing marketplace. This mother-daughter team looks forward to helping you in your real estate needs. Call Them Today!