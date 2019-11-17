The Missoulian’s reporters, photographers and editors go to work every day to fill the newspaper with accurate, balanced and timely news articles. And every day, Missoulian readers help fill the Opinion page with letters and longer guest columns voicing their views on nearly every topic imaginable.
Unlike news stories, letters are not required to be balanced. In fact, a good letter will usually make a strong case for just one side of an issue. And a strong Opinion page will include letters from both sides.
As for accuracy, unlike comments posted on social media, letters published by the newspaper go through a verification process that may take a few days. But this doesn’t mean that every claim made in a letter is fact-checked. It does mean the writer was contacted prior to publication, and that by agreeing to attach their real names to their comments, letter-writers have confirmed their willingness to be held accountable for their statements by the wider community.
The Missoulian publishes a full page of opinions every weekday except Saturday, and two full pages on Sundays, and it’s still not enough to handle all the submissions — which mostly come from Missoulians and residents of western Montana, but sometimes are sent from across the state or even the country.
Letters that meet basic criteria — less than 200 words, signed with the writer’s name and city of residence, containing no personal attacks or profanity — are pretty much guaranteed publication. It make take a while, though, to see a letter in print when the Missoulian gets a big backlog of letters. This happens every election season, without fail.
The letters that don’t make it into print are published on the Missoulian website, so if you don’t want to miss out, be sure to check out the Opinion section online, every day.
And, as always, thanks for supporting local journalism.