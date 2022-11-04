As someone who worked under him can attest, Montanans should vote against Zinke unless you want only scandal, distraction, and him being forced to quit when his corruption catches up with him. That’s his career pattern.

I worked in the Department of the Interior in Alaska for ten years (I’m from Missoula but live in Fairbanks) and was relieved when Trump finally named a DOI Secretary and thrilled that our new Secretary was a public land advocate from my beloved home state. But he had changed. On Zinke’s very first day, my biologist coworker – after decades working to get toxic lead out of Alaska’s birds, people, and environment - put her head on her desk in despair as Zinke lifted the ban. Soon, Zinke said that 1/3 of us were disloyal to Trump/the flag because we were reluctant to help loot the booty they’d won. He abruptly “reassigned” over 50 career managers, then his new appointees came to bully and threaten federal scientists for doing their job. Daily stories detailed his corruption, including his chronic travel fraud and lying to investigators. He accomplished very little, but cost taxpayers a lot. Zinke’s a grifter, not a leader. Montanans deserve better.