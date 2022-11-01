 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Zinke's actions do not reflect duty, honor, country

At some point during this election cycle, I recall receiving in the mail a campaign brochure from Ryan Zinke in which he touted duty, honor, country. “Duty, Honor, Country” has long been the motto of the United States Military Academy at West Point, New York. This motto, and its meanings, are instilled into every cadet from the day he or she arrives at the Academy until graduation. And it doesn’t end there. For most of us, it remains with us throughout life and forms the basis on how we strive to live. We don’t always succeed, but we keep trying. Ryan Zinke’s actions do not reflect “Duty, Honor, Country”. I was offended that he used it to represent himself in this election.

Steve Ellis,

Bigfork

