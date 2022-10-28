Zinke's actions do not reflect the standard of a Navy Seal

Ryan Zinke was a Navy Seal, but his actions do not reflect the standard of the Navy Seal Ethos. The Navy Seal Ethos includes the following statements “My loyalty to country and Team is beyond reproach”-not Ryan Zinke; “I do not advertise the nature of my work, nor seek recognition for my actions”, - not Ryan Zinke; “Uncompromising integrity is my standard. My character and honor are steadfast” – not Ryan Zinke; “I will never quit”-not Ryan Zinke.

He was investigated by Navy officials before leaving the Navy. As the Secretary of the Interior under the Trump Administration he left after numerous allegations of wrong doings. He has lied to the Department of Interior ethics officials.

As a former Navy combat pilot I know how important it is for our country to have our Military and elected officials above reproach and to serve with honor. Not only does Ryan Zinke not meet that standard, but he denigrates the loyal veterans and active duty military.

Montana does not need Ryan Zinke as their Representative.

Please vote for Monica Tranel.

Mike Farmer,

Polson